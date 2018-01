No. 2 Ross clobbers ‘Cats in ranked showdown

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester High School wrestling team split matches Wednesday with Goshen and Ross.

Ross, ranked No. 2 in the Cincinati area among Div. II-III teams, defeated No. 3 Blanchester 56-13.

The Wildcats edged No. 8 Goshen 42-34.

Ross defeated New Richmond 66-12 and Goshen stopped New Richmond 42-27.

Clayton Schirmer had a solid night for the Wildcats, winning both matches on the mat.

SUMMARY

January 10 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 42 Goshen 34

106: Daniel Davenport was pinned by Mowry 2:50

113: Cameron Gibson was pinned by Huff 2:21

120: Gage Berwanger was decisioned by Reyes 15-2

126: Andrew Frump pinned Woodward 0:52

132: Johnny Schirmer won by forfeit

138: Kadin Berwanger pinned Hill 5:18

145: Gage Huston was decisioned by B. Briggs 11-4

152: Clayton Schirmer pinned C. Briggs 0:59

160: Colt Conover was decisioned by Jarvis 8-3

170: Ramiro Torres won by forfeit

182: Shane Garrett won by forfeit

195: Steven Latchford won by forfeit

220: James Peters was pinned by Tataman 2:52

285: Blanchester forfeited

Ross 56 Blanchester 13

106: Daniel Davenport was pinned by Reid 0:36

113: Cameron Gibson was decisioned by Breaker 9-0

120: Gage Berwanger was pinned by Gentry 0:36

126: Andrew Frump was decisioned by Webb 13-2

132: Johnny Schirmer pinned Redemeir 4:15

138: Kadin Berwanger was pinned by Ploehs 1:19

145: Gage Huston was decisioned by Beltran 9-2

152: Clayton Schirmer decisioned Iams 11-4

160: Colt Conover was pinned by Bouldin 0:41

170: Ramiro Torres was decisioned by Boyle 7-3

182: Steve Latchford was pinned by Hamblin 1:46

195: James Peters decisioned Peacock 10-0

220: Blanchester forfeited

285: Blanchester forfeited

Clayton Schirmer http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_WR_bl_cschirmer3QuadME.jpg Clayton Schirmer