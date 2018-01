The East Clinton seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Williamsburg 51-22 Thursday night.

Libby Evanshine had 20 points for the young Lady Astros.

Kami Whiteaker added 10 points while Jayden Murphy scored nine points. Megan Tong scored seven. Jozie Jones and Hayleigh Perdue added two points each. Savannah Tolle rounded out the scoring with a free throw.