Patton layup wins it for Ladycats 47-46

BLANCHESTER – Elecia Patton’s layup with 16 seconds to play gave the Blanchester High School girls basketball team a 47-46 win over Georgetown Thursday in SBAAC National Division action at the BHS gym.

The Ladycats are 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference.

Patton finished with 15 points, including a three-pointer with just over a minute to play to give Blanchestser a 45-43 advantage.

Emilee Thomas scored two of her 10 points to tie the game at 45 then Kennedy Underwood put the Lady G-Men on top with a free throw, 46-45.

The Ladycats failed to score on their next possession and Georgetown grabbed the rebound to seemingly force BHS to foul, coach Bradon Pyle said.

But Patton’s steal and layup turned the tables and gave Blanchester the one-point victory.

“It was a great response to the last couple losses,” Pyle said. “We had a game against Hillsboro that came down to the exact same situation and they hit a shot at the buzzer to win it. I think that prepared us for the situation we were in tonight and this time we came out on top.

“We have been emphasizing the little details all season and tonight our girls did a great job of doing the little things right. To win tight ones like that, you have to do those things right. I’m proud of the girls for the adjustments they continue to make and for trusting the process. We are getting better daily.”

Dakota Watters led Blanchester with a 16 point effort. She also grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked six shots. Regan Ostermeier had nine points.

SUMMARY

January 11 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 47 Georgetown 46

B 12.10.10.15…..47

G 08.12.13.13…..46

(46) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Colwell 0-0-0-0 Seigla 5-4-2-16 Gregory 2-0-0-4 Benjamin 1-0-2-4 Moore 0-0-0-0 Carter 1-0-0-2 Underwood 3-0-4-10 Thomas 5-0-0-10. TOTALS 17-4-8-46

(47) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Gundler 2-1-0-5 Patton 6-2-1-15 Shank 0-0-0-0 Rose 0-0-0-0 Watters 8-0-0-16 Ostermeier 3-0-3-9 Wilson 1-0-0-2 Roy 0-0-0-0 Kingsland 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 20-3-4-47

Elecia Patton had the game-winning layup in Blanchester's 47-46 win over Georgetown Thursday night.