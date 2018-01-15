Leon, Glish lead WC women to win in the pool

WILMINGTON – Led by Macki Leon and Samantha Glish, the Wilmington College women’s swimming team opened competition in the 2018 calendar year with a dual meet win over Manchester University, 136-61.

WC claimed all but two individual event wins over the course of the meet and also secured first-place finishes in both relay events.

Leon and Glish led the charge, both tallying two first-place individual finishes for the Quakers.

Leon blew away the competition in the 200-meter freestyle (2:18.94) and the 400-meter freestyle (4:57.75).

Glish earned first in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 28.97 and the 100-meter butterfly (1:11.66), an off-event.

The pair also was part of the first-place 200-meter freestyle relay. They joined teammates Hannah Davis and Margaret Hover to post a 2:00.16.

Davis and Hover then joined Kadie Grundy and Alyssa Rogers to form the first-place foursome in the 200-meter medley relay. The quartet touched the wall in 2:17.14.

“I think the first meet coming off of a break can be challenging sometimes, it almost feels like we’re starting over,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “We had some great training over break, so I was excited to see the team race today. We had 24 in-season bests and are swimming with more confidence.”

Wilmington heads to the University of Mount Union for an Ohio Athletic Conference dual meet 1 p.m. Saturday.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-2.jpg