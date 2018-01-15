Stacy leads WC women to track, field runnerup

MARIETTA – Led by Lauren Stacy, the Wilmington College women’s track and field team finished second in a five-team invitational hosted by Marietta College.

Stacy led the team with two first-place finishes, one in the weight throw (15.87 meters) and one in the shot put (11.92 meters).

Ryan Allen also snagged a first-place finish in the pole vault, clearing a height of 2.75 meters.

Several Quakers earned second-place throughout the meet. Allison Helmke was second in 12:38.27 in the 3000-meter run. Helmke then joined with teammates Mackenzie Hamm, Miranda Gibson and Kelly Rice to form a second-place distance medley relay. The quartet crossed the finish line in 14:58.40.

WC’s 4-x-200-meter relay also was second. The group of Emma Burke, Lisa Bailey, Cheyenne Rhodes and Brooklyn Payne clocked in at 2:00.24.

Bailey also grabbed an individual second-place finish in the long jump, with a distance of 4.84 meters.

Wilmington heads to Otterbein University for the Ohio Athletic Conference Split Meet at 11 a.m. Saturday.