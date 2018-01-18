Waynesville swims to win over WHS, CM girls

WILMINGTON – Waynesville swam past Wilmington and Clinton-Massie in a girls swimming tri-meet Thursday at Wilmington College.

Rachael Billups in the 100-meter butterfly, Petra Bray in the 100 free and Maddie Adkins in the 100 breast were Wilmington’s winners.

Billups also notched second-place finishes in the 100 back and as part of the 200 free relay with Leah Deck, Shannon O’Boyle and Abby Greene.

Lillian Lentine had Massie’s top finish, second in the 200 individual medley.

Team Results: Waynesville 145, Wilmington 107, Clinton-Massie 45.