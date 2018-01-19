Shumaker leads WHS girls to win over Unioto

WILMINGTON – Despite losing the baker games by 67 pins, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Unioto 1,875 to 1,812 Friday at Royal Z Lanes.

Sydney Shumaker led the Hurricane with a strong 359 series (154, 205) while Katie Hottinger had games of 168 and 150.

Wilmington led 1,495 to 1,365 after the two individual games but then had to hold off Unioto for the win.

SUMMARY

January 19 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 1875 Unioto 1812

Baker games

WHS-145, 107, 128

UHS-172, 124, 151

Individual games

WHS-Sydney Shumaker 154, 205; Ariel Comburger 142, 145; Nicole Gallion 142, 126; Melanie Taylor 115, 148; Katie Hottinger 168, 150 TOTALS 721, 774

UHS-Jones 202, 147; Sub 74; Hammond 100, 149; Keafheis 106, 125; Hardiman 173, 178; Basham 111. TOTALS 655, 710