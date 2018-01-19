Pack attack too much for Wildcats 75-55

GEORGETOWN — After a slow start on homecoming night, Georgetown turned to Noah Pack and moved one step closer to another SBC National Division title.

Pack dominated on both ends of the floor, scoring 28 points and pulling down 21 rebounds as the G-Men defeated Blanchester 75-55.

“That might be one of the most impressive individual performances,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “Then, when you throw in (Luke Gast) draining threes … that’s what put it out of reach.”

Blanchester (4-7 overall, 3-3 SBCN) used a 1-2-2 zone defense from the start, and it stymied the G-Men early. The Wildcats jumped out to an 18-11 lead with 7:20 left in the first half.

Georgetown dominated the next six minutes, outscoring the Wildcats 18-2. The G-Men led 29-20 with 1:20 left in the half.

A 7-0 run to end the half allowed the Wildcats to pull within two, 29-27 at the intermission.

However, the G-Men opened the third with another run that put the game away. Georgetown outscored Blanchester 20-4 over the first five minutes of the third quarter and led 49-31.

The Wildcats wouldn’t go away, as twice Blan cut the Georgetown lead to 13 points. Each time, Gast stopped the comeback with a three.

Gast finished with 17 points, including four big three-point shots. Georgetown (8-3, 6-0) made six from beyond the arc to just one for Blanchester.

Jordan Stroud led Blanchester with 22 points and eight rebounds. Brayden Sipple added 19 points and seven rebounds.

“We knew it was a great challenge coming down here,” Weber said. “I’m not disappointed in my kids’ effort at all. The score does not represent how this game went.”

With three games in four days starting Tuesday for Blanchester, Weber is pleased with the way his team is playing despite the defeat to the G-Men.

“I’m not afraid to tell everyone out there that we’re coming together,” Weber said. “This time of year, some teams are falling apart and some teams are coming together. I feel like we’re coming together.”

SUMMARY

Jan. 19, 2018

@ Georgetown High School

Georgetown 75, Blanchester 55

B 14.13.13.15…..55

G 11.18.27.19…..75

(55) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Eric Patton 1-0-0-2, Nevan Coyle 2-0-0-4, Brant Bandow 1-0-0-2, Brayden Sipple 7-1-4-19, Wesley Mitchell 2-0-0-4, Jordan Stroud 8-0-6-22, Hunter Bare 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 22-1-10-55.

(75) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Luke Gast 5-4-3-17, Cameron Brookbank 0-0-1-1, Logan Doss 6-1-0-13, JT Householder 2-0-2-6, Jonny Strickland 1-1-1-4, Tanner Ellis 2-0-0-4, Noah Pack 11-0-6-28, Jackson Gregory 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 27-6-15-75.

FIELD GOALS: B 22/55 (Stroud 8/18, Sipple 7/16); G 27/58 (Pack 11/18, Doss 6/11, Gast 5/11)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: B 1/10; G 6/17 (Gast 4/8)

FREE THROWS: B 10/16 (Stroud 6/8); G 15/30 (Pack 6/11)

REBOUNDS: B 35 (Stroud 8, Heeg 7, Sipple 7); G 41 (Pack 21, Gast 3, Strickland 3, Ellis 3)

ASSISTS: B 7 (Stroud 3, Sipple 2); G 11 (Gast 3)

STEALS: B 10 (Sipple 4, Stroud 4); G 11 (Pack 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B 4 (Bare 2, Stroud 1, Coyle 1); G 3 (Pack 3)

TURNOVERS: B 18; G 14

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

