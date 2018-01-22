Posted on by

Spirk receives All-America honor in Philadelphia


Sam Spirk, a senior at Wilmington High School, officially received his prep soccer All-America honor Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. One of 67 high school boys named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches Association All-America team, Spirk was honored during the 2018 United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia. In the photo, Spirk (second from right) is shown, from left to right, with his brother Ben, mother Kathi and father Steve.


Courtesy Photo

