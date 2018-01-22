WHS girls shrug off slow start, beat Braves 51-42

Despite struggling in the beginning, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team battled back to post a 52-41 win over the Talawanda Braves at Fred Summers court Monday night in a non-conference matchup.

“We did some really good things at times and we did some things that were uncharacteristic of us at times,” said Wilmington head coach Zach Williams.

Bailey Zerby led the Hurricane (13-2 on the year) with 19 points while Mya Jackson had 17.

The 17 points gives Jackson 1,268 for her career, 73 behind the all-time WHS point scorer Erica Richardson. Richardson finished her career with 1,341 points.

Addie Brown led the Braves with 15 points. Jazz Bennett had 11 and Kyra Koontz had 7.

The Lady ‘Cane scored first in the opening quarter, but the Braves went on an 8-0 run putting Wilmington in an unfamiliar six-point deficit.

It wasn’t until mid-way through the period that Wilmington was able to score again but the Braves continued to show exceptional attacking and took a 14-6 advantage into the second quarter.

“We came out unfocused and maybe a little lack of intensity,” said Williams. “We are in the grind part of the season. We have only been playing with six (players) the last two games. Subs are low, we are getting tired, and when you get tired sometimes you lose focus and don’t execute well.”

The table seemed to turn for the Hurricane in the second as they were able to start off with a 9-2 run giving them their first lead since 2-0. Wilmington managed to maintain its lead for the remainder of the quarter but not by much. The score was within four until the last few seconds of the half when Sami McCord hit a three giving Wilmington a seven-point advantage headed into half time.

“We woke up in the second quarter. We started playing defense and getting shots in transition, which helped turn the momentum of the game,” said coach Williams.

Wilmington really got going in the third quarter, outscoring the Braves 19-10 to take a 55-39 lead going into the final quarter. Zerby led the charge for the Hurricane in period with 12 points, many of which came from three-point plays.

Talawanda slowly started to bite into the Hurricane lead in the fourth. At one point, the difference was down to nine but the Braves got no closer.

January 22 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 51 Talawanda 42

T 14.05.10.13…..42

W 06.20.19.06…..51

(42) TALAWANDA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Koontz 2-0-3-7 Tegge 0-0-1-1 Brown 4-0-7-15 Dowers 0-0-0-0 Bennett 4-1-2-11 Bennison 1-0-2-4 Bretz 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 13-1-15-42

(51) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 1-0-0-2 Jackson 7-0-3-17 McCord 2-1-0-5 Zerby 8-2-1-19 K. Jamiel 1-0-2-4 Fryman 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 20-3-8-51

By Seth Murdock WNJ Sports Writer

Seth Murdock is a student reporter who covers high school sports for the News Journal.

