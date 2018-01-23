Falcon fight goes to Fenwick

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie fell apart in the second half of a 54-40 loss to Bishop Fenwick Tuesday.

Starting with a three-pointer just before the halftime horn, Fenwick (11-2) scored 18 straight points to turn a 30-22 deficit into a 40-30 advantage at the 1:34 mark of the third quarter.

Griffin Laake, who led Clinton-Massie with 18 points, stopped the run with the final points of the third quarter.

He sandwiched a deuce and a trey around a Fenwick bucket to open the final period and pull CM within 42-37.

That’s as close as Massie (7-4) would get the rest of the night as Fenwick scored the next 10 points to put away the game.

“I’m still trying to figure out what happened in the second half. They didn’t do anything differently defensively. I think they picked up their tempo. They realized it was time to play basketball. And a good team like that can flip the switch,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “We lack in the department of discipline, where we have to get much better, and that proved out in the second half. We have to control the situation a little bit better. We have to control our anger a little bit better and not point fingers. We have to play together as a team and play for four quarters.”

Laake scored half of his points in the opening period to help stake Massie to a 15-5 lead.

CM’s lead bounced between six and nine points during the second quarter, until John Engelmeier’s buzzer-beating three ignited Fenwick’s comeback.

“At halftime, we talked about a very good, productive first half. I thought we played a good first half. The discussion at halftime was about coming out strong in the third quarter and being smarter with the basketball. We knew it was going to be tough in the second half,” Cook said.

Engelmeier came off the bench to tie for team-high honors with C.J. Napier with 13 points.

SUMMARY

January 23 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Fenwick 54 Clinton-Massie 40

(54) FENWICK (fg-ft-tp) Davis 2-1-5, Morris 5-0-11, Napier 5-3-13, Luers 4-0-8, Durham 2-0-4, N. Braun 0-0-0, Hoerlein 0-0-0, Engelmeier 6-0-13. Total 24-4-54. 3-point goals: 2 (Morris, Engelmeier). FTM-FTA 4-6, 67 percent.

(40) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 0-0-0, Myers 2-2-6, Uetrecht 3-1-7, Laake 8-1-18, Settlemyer 1-2-4, Chowing 1-0-3, Tanner Olberding 0-0-0, Campbell 0-2-2, Voss 0-0-0. Total 15-8-40. 3-point goals: 2 (Chowning, Laake). FTM-FTA 8-10, 80 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

