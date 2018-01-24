WHS girls beat Rams, fall to Indians at Royal Z

WILMINGTON – Hillsboro won a tri-match with Wilmington and Greeneview at Royal Z Lanes Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Indians had a 2,030 team total while the Lady Hurricane finished with 1,629 and the Lady Rams totaled 1,321.

Katie Hottinger led Wilmington with a 310 series.

SUMMARY

January 24 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Hillsboro 2,030, Wilmington 1,629, Greeneview 1,321

Baker games

WIL-109, 111, 124 (344)

HIL-136, 167, 160 (463)

GV-78, 97, 104 (279)

Individual games

WIL-Ariel Comberger 112, 123; Nicole Gallion 118, 164; Melanie Taylor 107; Sydney Shumaker 119, 120; Katie Hottinger 168, 142; Annie Newberry 112. TOTALS 624, 661

HIL-Brook K 180, 149; Jazlen 149, 140; Olivia 108; Maddy 183, 192; Selena 192, 144; Haley 150. TOTALS 812, 775

GV-Katy Hilbig 86, 94; Erin Miller 114, 89; Jackie Kasner 110, 119; Emily Crum 99, 88; Anna Willingham 139, 104. TOTALS 548, 494