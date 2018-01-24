Indians win easily over Hurricane at Royal Z

WILMINGTON – Hillsboro dominated Wilmington 2,436 to 2,113 Wednesday in a non-league bowling match at Royal Z Lanes.
The Hurricane were led by Tristan Reiley who had games of 157 and 224.
Hillsboro had four games more than 200 and posted a 242 baker game in its total.
SUMMARY
January 24 2018
@Royal Z Lanes
Hillsboro 2,436 Wilmington 2,113
Baker games
HIL-170, 167, 242 (579)
WIL-155, 164, 157 (476)
Individual games
HIL-Brenden Orms 140; Jawaun Jones 162, 178; Andrew Lauderback 209, 157; Ty Alexander 145, 234; Hayden Miller 223, 188; Christian McConehey 221. TOTALS 879, 978
WIL-Tristan Reiley 157, 224; Elijah Martinia 139; Conner Mitchell 166, 148; Grant Pickard 158, 171; Zach Zeckser 156, 179; Zach Davis 139. TOTALS 770, 861