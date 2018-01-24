Williamsburg dumps Blanchester in battle of Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Williamsburg used a barrage of three-point field goals Wednesday to defeat Blanchester 64-47 at BHS.

Out of the 23 field goals Burg made, 14 of them were from behind the arc. Blanchester made just 2 of 21 three-point attempts.

“When you’re trying to stop inside, and they’ve got shooters set up outside, there’s only so many things you can do,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “You have to hope when they miss, we get the ball back. That definitely did not happen.”

Weber said Williamsburg had 27 offensive rebounds to just 12 for Blanchester.

After shooting 7 of 12 from the floor in the first quarter, Blan went cold in the second, making just 2 of 16. Williamsburg surged to a 30-22 lead at the half.

Blanchester (5-8 overall, 4-4 SBC National) came out of the locker room and scored six straight points to pull within two.

Over the final 6:33 of the third quarter, Williamsburg (7-6, 5-2) outscored Blanchester 19-3. Blan had no field goals the rest of the quarter and just three more for the game.

Out of the nine two-point field goals Burg had, Jacob Wells had eight of them. He finished with 17 points. Loghan Kelley made 6 of 9 from behind the arc to lead Williamsburg with 18 points.

Weber said Williamsburg asserted itself on both ends of the floor.

“When the other team is bullying you around, it takes away your composure,” Weber said. “Shooting is all between the ears and mechanics, and (Williamsburg) was locked in, and we struggled.”

Brayden Sipple led Blan with 21 points, including 10 of 13 from the free throw line. Jordan Stroud added 16 points. Only four Blanchester players scored.

SUMMARY

Jan. 24, 2018

@Blanchester High School

Williamsburg 64, Blanchester 47

W 16.14.19.15…..64

B 16.06.09.16…..47

(64) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Trent Kreimer 2-2-0-6, Loghan Kelley 6-6-0-18, Alex Moore 0-0-1-1, Landen Ridener 4-3-1-12, Kayden Reed 1-1-0-3, Nate Bogan 2-2-1-7, Jacob Wells 8-0-1-17. TOTALS 23-14-4-64.

(47) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brayden Sipple 5-1-10-21, Wesley Mitchell 3-0-2-8, Jordan Stroud 6-1-3-16, Jacob Fischer 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 14-2-17-47.

FIELD GOALS: W 23/65 (Wells 8/15, Kelley 6/9, Ridener 4/16); B 14/57 (Stroud 6/19, Sipple 5/14)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: W 14/36 (Kelley 6/8, Ridener 3/12); B 2/21

FREE THROWS: W 4/14; B 17/25 (Sipple 10/13)

TURNOVERS: W 12; B 12

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

