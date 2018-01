BLANCHESTER — Blanchester’s reserve boys basketball team used strong outside shooting to dismantle Williamsburg 58-36 Wednesday night.

Blanchester made nine threes for the game and pulled away with a 20-8 second quarter.

Ian Heeg led BHS with 17 points. Jacksson Waialae added 12 points.

Tanner Creager scored nine points. Cole Feirl had eight points. Hunter Bare scored six points. Jasper Damewood, Braden Roy and Kalib Goodin each had two points.