Free throw woes doom Ladycats 51-42

FAYETTEVILLE – The Blanchester girls basketball team was unable to maintain its strong first half shooting effort and lost to Fayetteville-Perry 51-42 in a non-league contest at the FPHS gym.

Elecia Patton had 21 of her team-high 25 points for Blanchester in the first half. The Ladycats trailed by just two, 32-30.

But the pace turned out to be too furious for both teams. Fayetteville won the second half 19-12.

Margo Thompson had 16 of her 18 in the first half for the Lady Rockets.

In the second half, Fayetteville converted 13 free throws to keep its lead. Blanchester was just 2 for 12 at the line in the second half, BHS coach Bradon Pyle said.

“Our poor shooting from the free throw line has been a continuing theme all season,” Pyle said. “We have left a lot of points out on the floor by not being able to convert (at the line), often times after strong plays and good looks that get the opposing team out of position.”

SUMMARY

January 24 2018

@Fayetteville-Perry High School

Fayetteville 51 Blanchester 42

B 15.15.09.03…..42

F 15.17.10.09…..51

(42) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 0-0-4-4 Watters 0-0-0-0 Gundler 3-1-1-8 Patton 10-4-1-25 Rose 0-0-1-1 Ostermeier 1-0-2-4 Shank 0-0-0-0 Wilson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 14-5-9-42

(51) FAYETTEVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Malone 4-0-1-9 Moore 1-0-4-6 Murphy 2-0-2-6 Thompson 7-0-4-18 Wiederhold 2-1-4-9 Crosley 1-0-0-2 Lockwood 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 17-1-16-51