LEES CREEK – The Blanchester reserve girls basketball team was defeated by East Clinton 46-13 Thursday night.

EC led 12-4 after one, 25-9 at halftime, 39-10 after three quarters.

Maddie Wells and Lana Roy had four points each. Lilly Brown and Noelani Tangonan scored two points each. Ashlin Benne tossed in a free throw.