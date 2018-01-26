Wildcats lose early lead, game to CNE 59-56

BLANCHESTER – Despite being down 12-1 to start the game, Clermont Northeastern rallied to defeat Blanchester 59-56 in SBAAC National Division action at a packed BHS gym.

Sparked by a large Homecoming crowd, the Wildcats led 12-1 early with Brayden Sipple scoring eight points.

Blanchester held a 20-7 lead after one quarter but then the Rockets began to chip away at the difference and eventually won by three.

The loss puts the Wildcats at 5-9 overall and 4-5 in the division.

The Rockets go to 6-3 in the National and 8-8 overall.

Clermont Northeastern won the first meeting between the two teams 51-39.

No other information was available as this story to press.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

