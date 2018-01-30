ROB 7th grade boys still unbeaten, pick up wins 12, 13

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team posted win No. 13 on the year without a loss, 47-28, over East Clinton.

Coach Ken Platt said the young Hurricane played unselfish basketball and have been out-hustling its opponents in its 13-game win streak.

Elias Lewis had 10 points for Wilmington while Luke Blessing scored nine.

Tanner Killen contributed seven points and Blaize Johnson chipped in six. Adrien Cody had five points. Graysen Thompson scored four. Logan Camp, Keenan Milliner and Dylan Cole scored two points each.

On Saturday, Wilmington defeated Winton Woods 44-35 for its 12th win of the year.

Blessing led the Borror squad with 14 points.

Zane Miller drained back to back three-pointers to give Wilmington the lead in the third period. He finished with 10 points.

Lewis and Killen scored seven points each. Camp, Cole and Josh Snell had two points each.