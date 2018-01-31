Wildcats beat Devils, lose to Tigers in Region 23 title match

BLANCHESTER – After a win over Brookville by criteria, Blanchester ran into a buzzsaw in Bethel-Tate Wednesday in the championship match of the Division III Region 23 state duals team tournament championship match.

The Tigers raced out to an early lead then had to win the final two matches by forfeit to claim the championship 45-30.

Bethel-Tate will now wrestle in the OHSAA State Team Tournament Feb. 11 at St. John Arena.

“I didn’t feel we wrestled well in the first round,” BHS coach Scott Nicely. “After the match, they got one of the fire and brimstone Kermit Zimmerman, Mark Volz speeches and they responded. I thought they wrestled 100 times better in the second round. I can live with that. I don’t like losing in anything but for what we were going up against and what we got, I thought we represented the school very well.”

In a semifinal round match, Blanchester won a thrilling match with Brookville on the third criteria, total six-point victories (either pins or forfeits).

The Wildcats fell behind 15-0 then cruised to a 36-15 lead by winning seven straight matches. Andrew Frump started the win streak at 126 pounds.

The Devils then won the final four matches to tie the Wildcats at 36-36.

Bethel-Tate defeated Clermont Northeastern 69-9 in the other semifinal.

In the Tigers versus Wildcats match, Bethel-Tate took out to an 18-0 lead. Blanchester tied the match at 24-24 when Colt Conover recorded a pin at 160 pounds. BHS regained the lead 30-27 on a pin by Steven Latchford but with two forfeits in the final two matches, Blanchester wasn’t able to pull out the win.

NOTEBOOK

Three of the teams in the Region 23 semifinal round were members of the SBAAC – Blanchester, Bethel-Tate and Clermont Northeastern.

Bethel-Tate has six seniors on its team. The other three teams have just two seniors – and Blanchester does not have any seniors on its roster.

SUMMARY

January 31 2018

@Blanchester High School

NOTE: Blanchester wrestlers listed first

Bethel-Tate 45 Blanchester 30

106: Daniel Davenport was pinned by Joe Reinert 1:49

113: Cameron Gibson was pinned by Zack Gutknecht 1:13

120: Gage Berwanger was pinned by Trey Sander 1:03

126: Andrew Frump pinned Donnie Harrison 4:00

132: Johnny Schirmer pinned Austin Carter 4:00

138: Kadin Berwanger was dec by Mike Whittington 5-3

145: Gage Huston pinned Jonah Blankenship 5:28

152: Clayton Schirmer was dec by Mat Hall 7-2 OT

160: Colt Conover pinned Cooper Dunn 1:50

170: Ramiro Torres was dec by Owen Holtke 5-2

182: Steve Latchford pinned Owent Mattes 3:13

195: Christian Stubbs was pinned by Nate Owens 3:31

220: Blanchester forfeits

285: Blanchester forfeits

Blanchester 36 Brookville 36 criteria

106: Daniel Davenport was pinned by Bailey Larson 4:33

113: Cameron Gibson was tech fall James Balcom 17-2

120: Gage Berwanger was dec by Brennon Moore 13-2

126: Andrew Frump pinned Ashton Macri 3:06

132: Johnny Schirmer dec Devon Myers 6-3

138: Kadin Berwanger pinned Alex Monnig 2:25

145: Gage Huston pinned Giani Carey 5:54

152: Colt Conover pinned Jack Myers 2:54

160: Clayton Schirmer won by forfeit

170: Ramiro Torres dec Luke Williams 10-8

182: Steve Latchford was dec by Justin Eyler 8-4

195: Blanchester forfeits

220: Christian Stubbs was pinned by Matt Hamm 1:48

285: Blanchester forfeits

Andrew Frump (top) had a pin against Brookville right at the end of the second period Wednesday to start a six-bout winning streak for the Blanchester wrestling team. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_WR_blan_frump2.jpg Andrew Frump (top) had a pin against Brookville right at the end of the second period Wednesday to start a six-bout winning streak for the Blanchester wrestling team. Mark Huber | News Journal Blanchester wrestlers, coaches and fans celebrate a victory during the match Wednesday against Brookville. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_WR_blan_team1.jpg Blanchester wrestlers, coaches and fans celebrate a victory during the match Wednesday against Brookville. Mark Huber | News Journal

BHS wrestlers fall in Region 23 title match

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports