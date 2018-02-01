Massie girls drop matches to Batavia, Franklin

The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team dropped its last two matches to Franklin and Batavia.
Emily Rager had a 176 game against Franklin. Ashley Gross had a 150 game against Batavia.
Coach Shonda Marburger said her squad has improved this season but needs to work on its consistency.
SUMMARY
January 31 2018
@Strike Zone
Franklin 2082 Clinton-Massie 1029
Baker games
F-211, 143, 147 (501)
CM-112, 97, 120 (329)
Individual games
F-TOTALS 783, 798 (1581)
CM-Ashley Murphy 111, 123; Jennifer Callewaert 143, 101; Ashley Gross 128, 102; Emily Rager 145, 176. TOTALS 527, 502 (1029)
——-
January 30 2018
Batavia 1686 Clinton-Massie 1127
Baker games
B-119, 125, 153 (397)
CM-76, 147, 115 (338)
Individual games
B-Sami Painter 140, 134; Chloe Decker 101, 136; Madison Clark 96, 119; Caitlyn Uecker 146, 135; Bailey Isaacs 138, 145. TOTALS 621, 668
CM-Jennifer Callewaert 127, 98; Ashley Gross 150, 136; Emily Rager 148, 130. TOTALS 425, 364