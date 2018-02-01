Massie girls drop matches to Batavia, Franklin

The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team dropped its last two matches to Franklin and Batavia.

Emily Rager had a 176 game against Franklin. Ashley Gross had a 150 game against Batavia.

Coach Shonda Marburger said her squad has improved this season but needs to work on its consistency.

SUMMARY

January 31 2018

@Strike Zone

Franklin 2082 Clinton-Massie 1029

Baker games

F-211, 143, 147 (501)

CM-112, 97, 120 (329)

Individual games

F-TOTALS 783, 798 (1581)

CM-Ashley Murphy 111, 123; Jennifer Callewaert 143, 101; Ashley Gross 128, 102; Emily Rager 145, 176. TOTALS 527, 502 (1029)

——-

January 30 2018

Batavia 1686 Clinton-Massie 1127

Baker games

B-119, 125, 153 (397)

CM-76, 147, 115 (338)

Individual games

B-Sami Painter 140, 134; Chloe Decker 101, 136; Madison Clark 96, 119; Caitlyn Uecker 146, 135; Bailey Isaacs 138, 145. TOTALS 621, 668

CM-Jennifer Callewaert 127, 98; Ashley Gross 150, 136; Emily Rager 148, 130. TOTALS 425, 364