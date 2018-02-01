Massie Hall of Fame: Mudd, Carter, Williams, Rich, Frey

The Clinton-Massie Athletic Hall of Fame will induct five new members Friday night prior to the varsity boys basketball game against New Richmond.

The class of 2018 will include Brian Mudd (contributor), Harold Carter (pre-consolidation), Bob Williams (1960s), Pam Rich Rittinger (1980s) and Drew Frey (2000s).

Mudd goes in to the Hall of Fame as one of the top coaches in school history.

He coached varsity boys basketball from 1998 to 2013 and won five league and four sectional championships. Mudd posted 195 varsity wins and was named Ohio’s Div. III coach of the year in 2002. He won SBAAC coach of the year honors three times and was Associated Press Southwest District coach of the year two times.

As the varsity boys track and field coach (1996 to present), Mudd has won 12 league titles and has earned SBAAC coach of the year honors four times. Mudd coached two state champions and his teams have finished in the top 10 in the state three times.

During his tenure, Mudd has coached 27 state qualifiers who have earned 15 top eight finishes in the state.

Mudd has coached the Falcons golfers the past four seasons, winning three league titles. Massie is 90-3 in the past three seasons under Mudd, who earned a SBAAC coach of the year award.

Carter, better known as Laz, was a standout performer for the Kingman High School basketball teams backs in the 1920s.

Carter led Kingman to three straight Clinton County championships in 1923, 1924, 1925. He then went to Wilberforce University to play basketball.

Williams, a 1968 graduate, was one of the top athletes in school history.

A four-sport athlete, Williams earned three varsity letters in football and basketball, then earned a letter in baseball while also participating in track and field.

A two-time All-FAVC athlete in both football and basketball, Williams played baseball his senior year and was part of a district championship squad. That spring, he also competed and won the FAVC championhip in both the long jump and high jump, despite not competing in the event prior to that in his athletic career.

In football, Williams was an offensive and defensive end who was part of a 9-0-1 FAVC championship football team. In basketball, Williams was a guard and helped the Falcons to the district championship game his senior year.

Rittinger, a 1982 graduate, earned 12 varsity letters in basketball, softball and as a Falconette.

She was the most improved softball player as a junior and All-KTC as a senior. She was the KTC basketball MVP her senior season.

Frey, a 2007 graduate, won four varsity letters in football, basketball and track/field at CMHS. He won the state championship in the long jump and as a member of the 4×100-meter relay in 2007.

Frey was a four-time state qualifier in track and field – long jump and 4×100 as a freshman; fourth in 400-meter dash and third in long jump as sophomore; third in long jump and fifth in 4×100 relay as junior; then state champ in long jump and 4×100 relay as senior.

In football, Frey was first team All-Ohio as both a junior and senior at running back when he rushed for 3,455 yards. Frey scored 25 touchdowns for the Falcons as a senior.

In college, Frey started four seasons for the University of Cincinnati at strong safety. He was a first team All-Big East player in 2011.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_LOGO-cm-letter.jpg

Mudd, Carter, Williams, Rich, Frey enter Hall Friday night