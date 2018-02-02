Cook scripts fast start as Falcons coast to 58-40 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – After a series of slow starts and playing from behind, Clinton-Massie head coach Todd Cook decided his team needed a change of pace.

“We talked about adjustments we need to make. Do we need to make adjustments in our pregame, in our warmups, to get us mentally ready to come out and play?,” Cook said. “Like a football script, I had in my mind what I wanted to do differently to see how we would respond to it. We were giving up points no matter what in the first quarter and coming from behind. So I just wanted to get us in a different type of a mindset of attacking, and maybe get some quick deflections and some easy baskets.”

The script Cook cooked up was a horror film for visiting New Richmond Friday. The Falcons scored 15 of the last 17 points of the first half and the first 10 points of the second half to build a 46-16 cushion and coast to a 58-40 Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division victory.

“It is the best we’ve played this year,” Cook said. “The Blanchester game was an extremely good game for us, but we didn’t know what to expect coming out of the gate. This one is the best just because we’ve been in a drought and not really playing well.”

Zach Chowning led the Falcons (10-5, 3-3) with 16 points off the bench, 11 of them in the second quarter.

Teammates Thomas Myers and Trey Uetrecht joined Chowning in double-figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Jason Ackerman led the Lions (7-9, 3-4) with 12.

SUMMARY

February 2 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 58 New Richmond 40

NR 10.06.07.17…..40

CM 14.22.14.08…..58

(40) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) – Lang 3-0-0-6, Horgan 0-0-0-0, Stephen 2-1-0-5, Ernst 1-0-0-2, Ackerman 4-0-4-12, Lanham 0-0-0-0, Williamson 1-0-2-4, Delisle 0-0-0-0, Smith 1-0-4-6, Laub 0-0-0-0, Heskamp 2-0-1-5. TOTALS 13-1-11-40. FTM-FTA 11-14, 79 percent.

(58) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Chowning 5-3-3-16 Laake 3-0-0-6 Myers 5-0-2-12 Settlemyre 1-0-0-2 Uetrecht 2-0-7-11 Wolfe 1-1-0-3 Baker 1-0-0-2 Campbell 1-0-0-2 Tanner Olberding 0-0-0-0 Tate Olberding 1-0-0-2 Phillips 1-0-0-2 Trampler 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-4-12-58

FIELD GOALS: CM 21-34 (Chowning 5-8 Myers 5-9 Laake 3-3)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 4-7 (Chowning 3-5 Wolfe 1-1)

FREE THROWS: CM 12-14 (Uetrecht 7-8 Chowning 3-3 Myers 2-3)

REBOUNDS: CM-24 (Myers 8 Uetrecht 4 Laake 4 Wolfe 3 Chowning 3

ASSISTS: CM-5 (Laake 2)

STEALS: CM-7 (Chowning 2 Laake 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2 (Myers 2)

TURNOVERS: CM-7

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-1.jpg

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.