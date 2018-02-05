WHS defense impressive in 60-43 Senior Day win over EC

WILMINGTON – Mya Jackson scored 27 points, including all 12 of her second-quarter points during a 15-0 run, to help send off Faith Sanderson, Leah Frisco, Suzannah Johns, Katlyn Jamiel and Heather Fryman with a 60-43 senior day victory over East Clinton.

Jackson now has 1,324 career points, 17 away from all-time leader Erica Richardson (1,341). She’ll likely break the record Thursday at Batavia, which she torched for a school-record 45 points on Jan. 11.

“Wilmington came out of the gate strong offensively,” EC coach Jeff Craycraft said. “Their defense dictated tempo in the first half. We have played 19 games this year and this by far was the best defense we have seen.”

East Clinton (10-8) rebounded from 3-of-16 shooting in the first half to hit four of its first six shots in the second half to cut Wilmington’s advantage from 29-11 to 32-23.

Wilmington (17-2) scored 11 straight points during a 3:12 stretch of the third and fourth quarters to build its largest cushion of the afternoon, 53-30.

Paige Lilly, who led the Astros with 21 points, stopped the Hurricane run with her third three of the day.

“We played well in the second half but the first half deficit was too much to overcome,” Craycraft said. “Zach (Williams, WHS head coach) and Dusty (James, WHS assistant coach) are doing a great job and we congratulate all the seniors who played their final game at home.”

SUMMARY

February 3 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 60 East Clinton 43

E 03.08.19.13…..43

W 12.17.18.13…..60

(43) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Peterman 3-0-8, Campbell 0-0-0, Lilly 5-8-21, McCarren 2-0-4, Hall 0-0-0, Durbin 1-1-3, Davis 2-1-5, Talbott 0-0-0, Beener 0-0-0, Christian 0-2-2. Total 13-12-43. 3-point goals: 5 (Lilly 3, Peterman 2). FTM-FTA 12-17, 71 percent.

(60) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Jackson 11-1-27, S. Johns 4-0-8, K. Jamiel 2-1-5, Fryman 0-0-0, Frisco 3-1-8, J. Jamiel 2-0-5, McCord 0-0-0, Zerby 3-0-7, C. Johns 0-0-0. Total 25-3-60. 3-point goals: 7 (Jackson 4, J. Jamiel, K. Jamiel, Frisco). FTM-FTA 3-5, 60 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.