Bulldogs bank shot beats buzzer, Falcons 48-45

BATAVIA – Ryan Storer’s bank shot at the buzzer lifted Batavia to a 48-45 win over Clinton-Massie Saturday in SBAAC American Division boys basketball action.

Storer broke a 45-45 tie with his shot from the right side of the top of the key area.

The loss puts Massie at 10-6 overall and 3-4 in the American Division. Massie had a three-game win streak end with the loss.

Batavia is 4-11 overall, 1-5 in conference play.

Thomas Myers and Zach Chowning led the Falcons with 15 points each. Myers had eight rebounds while Chowning had seven rebounds and two assists.

Griffin Laake led CM with three assists while Trey Uetrecht hauled in 12 rebounds.

Massie jumped out to a 17-11 first quarter lead the Bulldogs turned things around with a big second quarter. Batavia held a 33-28 lead at the break.

The Falcons’ defense turned things up a notch in the third, surrendering just three points to the ‘Dogs. After three, it was Massie 38, Batavia 36.

But in the final quarter, Clinton-Massie scored just seven points and BHS was able to pull out the win in the final seconds.

SUMMARY

January 3 2018

@Batavia High School

Batavia 48 Clinton-Massie 45

CM 17.11.10.07…..45

BA 11.22.03.12…..48

(45) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 3-2-1-9 Chowning 5-2-3-15 Myers 7-0-1-15 Uetrecht 1-0-2-4 Laake 0-0-0-0 Tanner Olberding 0-0-0-0 Campbell 0-0-0-0 Voss 1-0-0-2 Settlemyre 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-4-7-45

(48) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burke 1-0-0-2 Ellington 0-0-0-0 Griffin 2-0-1-5 Moell 3-0-1-7 Richardson 3-3-0-9 Scaggs 1-1-0-3 Storer 2-1-5-10 Watson 3-3-0-9 Witt 1-0-1-3 Zennia 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 16-8-8-48