Team effort gives Falcons 73-59 win over Warriors

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie bounced back from its loss at Batavia, which was previously winless in the conference, with a 73-59 win Tuesday versus Goshen.

With the win, the Falcons (11-6, 4-4) tied Goshen (9-8, 4-4) and Western Brown for second place in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division. CM has the tiebreaker over Goshen by virtue of sweeping the season series. Western Brown plays at Massie Feb. 16.

“That was a good team win. Our post players dominated tonight. We had less than 10 turnovers. It’s the best stat sheet we’ve had all year. Our shot selection was very good and we hit our shots tonight. We continued to move the ball and space the floor,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “We stayed pretty consistent throughout the game. We didn’t really have a bad quarter.”

Four Falcons reached double-figures, including the aforementioned post players – Thomas Myers with 21 and Trey Uetrecht with 19. Zach Chowning had 16 and Griffin Laake had 12.

Myers, Chowning and Laake combined for the first nine points of the second period to put Massie up 22-11.

CM’s lead bounced between seven and 14 points after that.

Deonte Bailey and Tony Moore each had 15 to lead the Warriors.

SUMMARY

February 6 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 73 Goshen 59

GO 11.10.26.12…..59

CM 13.18.26.16…..73

(59) GOSHEN (fg-3ft-ft-tp) – Harrison 0-3-0-9, Bailey 6-1-0-15, Moore 2-3-2-15, Kollmorgen 2-0-0-4, Proffitt 2-2-0-10, Dato 2-0-0-4, H. Slusher 0-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-2, A. Slusher 0-0-0-0. Total 15-9-2-59. FTM-FTA 2-7, 29 percent.

(73) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3ft-ft-tp) Laake 4-1-3-12 Myers 8-0-5-21 Uetrecht 7-1-6-21 Wolfe 1-1-2-5 Chowning 6-2-0-14 Campbell 0-0-0-0 Tanner Olberding 0-0-0-0 Trampler 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 26-5-16-73.

FIELD GOALS: CM (26-35) Myers 8-12 Uetrecht 7-7 Chowning 6-9 Laake 4-5 Wolfe 1-2

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (5-8) Chowning 2-3 Wolfe 1-2 Uetrecht 1-1 Laake 1-1

FREE THROWS: CM (16-22) Uetrecht 6-6 Laake 3-4 Wolfe 2-3

REBOUNDS: CM-20 (Myers 6 Uetrecht 6 Laake 4 Chowning 2)

ASSISTS: CM-12 (Uetrecht 4 Myers 3 Laake 2 Wolfe 2)

STEALS: CM-2

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0

TURNOVERS: CM-7

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

