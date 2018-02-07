Posted on by

Lions outlast Wilmington JV boys 42-37


News Journal

The Wilmington High School reserve boys basketball team dropped a hard-fought game Tuesday to New Richmond, 42-37, at Fred Summers Court.

The two teams were tied at 13-13 at halftime. New Richmond went ahead 26-20 after three quarters.

Chris Custis led the Hurricane with 13 points and connected on 7 of 8 free throws.

Kendal France had seven points for David Washington’s squad while Ben Zerby and Steven Sweeney had six points each. Brandon Glass had three points and Jarrod Redrow scored two points.

News Journal

