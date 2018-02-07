Gast buzzer-beater sends Astros to 50-47 defeat

GEORGETOWN – Luke Gast’s three-pointer from near the top of the key at the buzzer gave Georgetown a 50-47 win over East Clinton Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action at Brian Grant Court.

East Clinton drops to 10-8 overall and 6-5 in the National Division.

Georgetown is now 13-5 overall but has won the National Division championship with a 10-0 record.

JT McCarren led the Astros with 24 points. Wyatt Floyd was held to 10 points. He is 25 points away from Robbin Luck’s all-time East Clinton basketball scoring record.

McCarren had seven of East Clinton’s 11 points in the open period as the visitors held an 11-7 lead.

The G-Men rallied in the second period to tie the game at halftime 22-22. McCarren had seven of the 11 EC points for a second straight quarter. Logan Doss had six points in the second quarter for Georgetown.

The teams continued to play a close game in the second half. McCarren had seven in the third. East Clinton trailed 37-35 after three periods. Doss added seven in the third but Noah Pack tossed in six.

In the fourth, Floyd had four points in the fourth and McCarren connected on a three-pointer. Brendan Jenkins also had three points. For Georgetown, Pack led with eight while Gast tossed in five, including the game-winning basket at the buzzer.

SUMMARY

February 6 2018

@Brian Grant Court

Georgetown 50 East Clinton 47

EC 11.11.13.12…..47

GE 07.15.15.13…..50

(47) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 2-0-1-5 Smith 2-0-0-4 McCarren 10-3-1-24 Pence 0-0-0-0 Michael 1-0-0-2 Floyd 5-0-0-10 Olds 1-0-0-2 M. Mitchell 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 21-3-2-47

(50) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Gast 4-1-0-9 Brookbank 1-1-0-3 Doss 8-0-1-17 Householder 1-0-0-2 Strickland 1-0-0-2 Pack 8-0-1-17 Gregory 0-0-0-0 Bolington 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 23-2-2-50