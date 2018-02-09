4 Warriors to play football in college

Goshen High School had four seniors announce their college football intentions Wednesday. Goshen is a member of the SBAAC American Division along with Wilmington, Clinton-Massie, Batavia, Western Brown and New Richmond. Logan Mantz has signed to play with Ashland University while Kyle Proffitt, Payton Leugers and Sebastian Abshire will continue their careers at the University of Findlay. In the photo, from left to right, Mantz, Proffitt, Leugers and Abshire; back row, coaches Greg Miller, head coach Ryan George, Jake Ohnmeis. Miller is a Clinton-Massie High School graduate and offensive coordinator for the Warriors.

