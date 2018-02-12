Wolfe defense keys Massie’s 55-46 win over Bellbrook

BELLBROOK – Bellbrook had hit six threes by halftime Saturday night to build a 27-21 lead on Clinton-Massie. Donnie Crouch hit four in five attempts. So Clinton-Massie head coach Todd Cook unveiled a Wolfe in Falcons clothing.

“We knew Crouch was going to be one of their main scorers. He was getting too many looks. We needed to try something different, so a box-and-one. Our choice (to be the one) was Daulton (Wolfe), and he did a fabulous job,” Cook said. “Daulton gets in people’s heads. He gets after it. He’s a hard worker. He’s a good defensive player. He’s got a lot of energy.”

Wolfe pretty much wore Crouch in the second half. If they had been any closer, they would’ve been related. He held Crouch to two empty shots. Crouch finished with exactly what he had a halftime – 12 points.

Wolfe’s defensive effort, combined with a Massie 14-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters, propelled the Falcons to a 55-46 victory.

Bellbrook (12-8) led most of the first half after a 10-2 run gave the Eagles a 12-7 advantage. Its largest lead was 21-13 midway through the second period.

The Falcons (12-7) hung around in the third quarter and caught the Eagles at 32 on a Trey Uetrecht bucket with a minute left in the period. CM passed Bellbrook on a Uetrecht trey right before the buzzer.

“In the first half, they came out in a matchup zone. So what do you run, your zone stuff or your man stuff? We tried a little bit of everything,” Cook said. “Our changes at halftime were mainly spreading the floor, freelance, and be patient with the basketball and get to an open area.

“And I think we had just four or five turnovers for the entire game.”

Uetrecht’s five points at the end of the third quarter were the beginning of that CM spurt that would eventually give it a 39-32 cushion and the lead for good.

Uetrecht would finish with a game-high 19 points.

CM would lead by as much as 54-44 with 37 seconds left thanks to a parade of free throws by Uetrecht, Thomas Myers, Griffin Laake and Zach Chowning.

Laake joined Uetrecht in double-figures with 12. Chowning added 10.

SUMMARY

February 10 2018

@Bellbrook High School

Clinton-Massie 55 Bellbrook 46

C 13.08.14.20…..55

B 15.12.05.14…..46

(55) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 2-0-5, Chowning 4-1-10, Uetrecht 6-6-19, Laake 3-4-12, Myers 3-3-9, Tanner Olberding 0-0-0, Campbell 0-0-0. Total 18-14-55. 3-point goals: 5 (Laake 2, Wolfe, Uetrecht, Chowning). FTM-FTA 14-21, 67 percent.

(46) BELLBROOK (fg-ft-tp) Cramp 2-0-6, Savey 2-0-5, Crouch 4-0-12, Painter 4-2-10, Golden 0-0-0, Greene 1-2-5, Campbell 2-0-4, Nagy 2-0-4. Total 17-4-46. 3-point goals: 8 (Crouch 4, Cramp 2, Savey, Greene). FTM-FTA 4-5, 80 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

