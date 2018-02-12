Seeger career celebrated as retirement nears

After 33 years in education, Donna Seeger is retiring at the end of the school year. Seeger has been in the athletic department at WHS since 2002. She also coached the Lady Hurricane golf team to state tournament berths in 1998 and 1999. A 1983 Wilmington High School graduate, Seeger began working for Wilmington City Schools in 1985 as a Central Office secretary. In 1997, she was the main high school office secretary. During a ceremony at Friday night’s boys basketball game, PA announcer Bill Liermann read a script honoring Seeger. “As everyone knows she has been the heart and soul of Wilmington athletics for nearly 20 years. Donna’s personal touch has positively impacted every Hurricane athlete, coach, parent, community member, and game official. She has been an invaluable asset for Wilmington athletics and she will be dearly missed.” In one photo, Seeger is congratulated by boys basketball players Willie Morris and Curtis Gauche. In the other photo, the WHS student section honors Seeger with a large sign and cutouts.

