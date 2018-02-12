Astros can’t keep up in OT, fall to Wildcats 72-65

MOWRYSTOWN – In a rough and tumble game, Whiteoak outlasted East Clinton 72-65 in non-league boys basketball action Saturday night.

Wyatt Floyd passed Robbin Luck for the career scoring mark at East Clinton High School. Luck was the girls all-time leading scorer with 1,413 points. Floyd now has 1,421 points.

Floyd finished with 21 points on the night, with 14 coming in the second half.

Dylan Michael drained a trio of three-pointers and finished with 15 points. He had 11 points in the second half. JT McCarren scored 13 points.

Zach Rand led Whiteoak with 20 points. Trever Yeager had 12 points in the fourth quarter and 18 for the game. Traeton Hamilton had 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

East Clinton made just 13 of 30 free throws. Whiteoak was 19 for 40 at the line.

The Astros were whistled for 28 fouls with Floyd, Alex Pence and Brendan Jenkins fouling out. The Wildcats had 20 fouls called against them with Charlie Skinner and Rand tagged with five each.

East Clinton led 15-13 after one but then Whiteoak bounced back behind Rand’s 12 points in the second period to grab a 27-22 halftime lead.

In the third, the Astros turned up the defensive pressure and held Whiteoak to five points. With Michael hitting a pair of three-pointers, East Clinton led 40-32 after three.

The Wildcats began to chip away at the difference midway through the fourth. Stephen Ross of Whiteoak hit a three-pointer with eight seconds to play to tie the game at 59-59 and send the two teams to overtime.

In the extra session, Whiteoak managed to make just 4 of 14 free throws but pulled away for a seven-point win.

Floyd also led the Astros with 10 assists. McCarren had eight rebounds.

SUMMARY

February 10 2018

@Whiteoak High School

Whiteoak 72 East Clinton 65 OT

WO 15.12.05.27.13…..72

EC 13.09.18.19.06…..65

(72) WHITEOAK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) T. Yeager 4-1-9-18 Skinner 1-0-3-5 Hamilton 6-2-3-17 Corwe 2-0-0-4 Ross 3-2-0-8 Carr 0-0-0-0 Rand 8-0-4-20 Cummings 0-0-0-0 B. Yeager 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-5-19-72

(65) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 0-0-1-1 Smith 1-0-1-3 McCarren 5-1-2-13 Pence 4-0-1-9 Z. Mitchell 0-0-1-1 Michael 6-3-0-15 Floyd 7-0-7-21 Olds 1-0-0-2 M. Mitchell 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-4-13-65

Photo by Mel Bean http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_ecb_jenkinsBtMB.jpg Photo by Mel Bean Photo by Mel Bean http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_ecb_jenkinssmithWoMB.jpg Photo by Mel Bean Photo by Mel Bean http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_ecb_michaelWoMB.jpg Photo by Mel Bean Photo by Mel Bean http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_ecb_penceWoMB.jpg Photo by Mel Bean Photo by Mel Bean http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_ecb_wyattberlinWoMB.jpg Photo by Mel Bean Photo by Mel Bean http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_ecb_wyattjtWoMB.jpg Photo by Mel Bean Photo by Mel Bean http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_ecb_anthemWoMB.jpg Photo by Mel Bean