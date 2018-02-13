Blanchester JV girls hold off Goshen 30-27

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Goshen 30-27 Monday night.

Coach Elyse Pyle said her team had “hustle and determination all four quarters.”

Blanchester led 14-10 at halftime but Goshen tied the game at 17-17. The young Ladycats “kept fighting to the rim in the fourth quarter,” Pyle said and had many offensive rebounds to secure the win.

Noelani Tangonan and Holly Scott had seven points each for Blanchester (4-16 on the year).

Lana Roy and Caili Baumann had six points each while Maddie Wells and Becca Kratzer had two points each. Lilly Brown chipped in with a free throw.