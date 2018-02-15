EC’s Lilly selected to play in District 16 all-star game

East Clinton’s Paige Lilly was selected to participate in the District 16 senior all-star game.

Lilly will be a member of the Div. II-IV East squad. East Clinton coach Jeff Craycraft will assist Bethel-Tate’s Dave Fallis on the East coaching staff.

The game will be held 6 p.m. March 21 at St. Bernard High School.

The East squad is made up of players from McNicholas, Batavia, Goshen, Indian Hill, Mariemont, New Richmond, Shroder, Western Brown, Bethel-Tate, Clermont Northeastern, Madeira, Ripley, Seven Hills, Williamsburg, Cincinnati Country Day, Fayetteville, Felicity, Georgetown and MVCA.

West squad players are from Clark, Hughes, Northwood, Taft, Taylor, Woodward, Wyoming, Aiken, Deer Park, Finneytown, North College Hill, Reading, Roger Bacon, St. Bernard, Gamble Montessori, Lockland, Purcell-Marian, CHCA and Summit Country Day.