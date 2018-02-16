Dungan 7th in 500 free, must wait for state berth

OXFORD – Ricky Dungan has a shot at a return trip to Canton and the state swim meet.

But he had to wait long after his swim at the Division II Southwest District Swimming and Diving Championships was completed on Friday.

Dungan, a state qualifier in 2017, finished seventh in 4:47.47 in the 500 freestyle at Miami University’s Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center.

The top two finishers in each of Ohio’s district meets automatically qualify for the state meet in Canton. After those eight district 1-2 finishers, the next 16 time statewide earned a berth to the state meet to form a field of 24 for each event.

At presstime, not all results from each district had been posted.

Aside from Dungan, Wilmington had several other competitors in the district meet.

In the 400 free relay, Dungan, Harrison Law, Sam Osborn and Simon Heys were 10th in 3:33.22.

The 200 medley relay team of Dungan, Law, Osborn and Josh Andrews clocked in with a 1:49.11, good enough for 13th overall.

The quartet of Heys, Andrews, Osborn and PJ Godsey went 1:39.08 in the 200 free relay and finished 17th overall.

Individually, Osborn was 17th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.57. Law was 29th in the 100 butterfly, posting a time of 61.06.

