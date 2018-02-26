WC men’s lacrosse opens with 19-6 loss to Wabash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind, – The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team fell to Wabash College 19-6 in the regular season opener Sunday afternoon.

Wilmington kept in close in the first quarter scoring on two goals by Connor Judge. Defensively, Wilmington was able to hold Wabash to just four goals on eight total shots.

During the second quarter, Wabash outscored Wilmington 5-2 and led 9-4 at the break. Judge was able to add to his goal total by putting in his third while Kyle Dimick scored his first of the day.

To begin the second half Wilmington came out on a tear with goals by Jhordan Lang and Andrew Miller, narrowing the game to a 9-6.

However, Wabash went on a 10-0 scoring run to end the game with seven of those goals coming in the third quarter.

Wilmington (0-1) will travel to Earlham College March 6 for a matchup in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m.