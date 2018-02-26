WC men’s track, field 8th at OAC indoor meet

BEXLEY, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s indoor track and field team finished eighth Saturday at the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Indoor Track and Field Championship Meet Saturday.

On the final day of competition, the Quakers had several highlights.

Pierce Burnam led WC with his third-place finish in the 500-meter dash 66.84. He also finished fourth in the triple jump at 12.80 meters.

AJ Hightower was fourth in the 200-meter dash in 23 seconds.

The quartet of Hightower, Burnam, Aaron Koch and Adam Knaub finished sixth in the 4×200-meter relay, crossing the tape in 1:33.77, two seconds faster than their seed time.

Hightower, Burnam, Koch and Eric Flynn, Jr. made up the Quakers’ 4×400-meter relay which earned seventh place with a time of 3:34.70.

Joe Holcomb threw 13.66 meters in the shot put and finished 13th. In the 3,000-meter run, Cameron Phelps was 21st in 9:31.20.

For the majority of the Fightin’ Quakers, this meet marks the end of the indoor season. They’ll take to the outdoor track March 23 at the Emory Invitational.

Those who are within reach of qualifying for the NCAA DIII Indoor National Championship will continue on to the Last Chance Meet hosted by Ohio Northern University March 2-3 in hopes of meeting qualifying standards for the NCAA meet which will be held March 9-10 in Birmingham, Ala.