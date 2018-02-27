City Rec youth summer sign-ups begin March 5

Registration will be open March through April for the Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department’s youth summer leagues.

T-Ball, baseball and softball are being offered. Leagues will be determined by a child’s age as of May 1, 2018.

Online registration is available at http://bit.ly/summer2018youthsports. The link can also be found on the Wilmington OH Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Forms also can be filled out at the athletic coordinator’s office at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

After a child has signed up, parents will be contacted by April 27. Practices will begin April 30. Games will begin in mid-May and will end in early July, weather permitting.

Cost is $30 for Wilmington residents and $15 for each additional child in a family; or $40 residents who live outside the Wilmington city limits and $20 for additional children in a family.

Payments received after April 2 will be assessed a $10 late fee per child.

Payments and forms can be mailed to the City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation Dept., 69 N. South St. Or payments can be made at the athletic coordinator’s office at Denver park. Checks should be made payable to City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation. A $30 fee will be charged for returned checks.

For more information contact Jody Drake at 366-6682 or via email at jdrake@ci.wilmington.oh.us.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Ballgear.jpg