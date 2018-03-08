Quakers women’s lacrosse garners season’s first W

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s lacrosse team won in a lopsided contest against Mount St. Joseph University by a score of 13-5 on Wednesday evening.

On a cold and snowy evening, the Fightin’ Quakers came out on fire offensively. Becca Petra led the offensive attack with scoring two out of the three Quaker goals in the first period.

The Lions were able to knot the score at three with a late goal put in by Maria Sams.

The second half was a stellar performance by the Quakers winning on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Petra and Hannah Gratsch scored a combined six goals in the second half to seal the first win of the season for the Quakers by a score of 13-5. Wilmington put 20 shots on goal in the second half scoring double-digits in goals with 10.

Defensively, Katie Hill and Rachel Reinhart caused four total turnovers out of the Quakers 13 total.

Wilmington’s offense was led by Petra with an impressive five goals on 10 shots to go along with one assist. Gratsch added a hat trick on five shots with one assist. Goalie Megan Wieloch accounted for 17 saves while only allowing five goals on the evening.

Head Coach Taylor Martin picked up her first collegiate victory as a head coach with the win.

“We are very excited to pick up our first win of the season,” Martin said. “The team made some great moves offensively as well as playing strong defense led by Megan [Wieloch] in goal!”

Wilmington (1-3) will travel to Adrian College on Saturday, March 10. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_WC-Quakers-logo-1.jpg