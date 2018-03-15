Hiram hands WC women’s lacrosse 20-5 defeat

HIRAM – The Wilmington College women’s lacrosse team lost Wednesday night 20-5 at Hiram College in the second of a four-game road swing.

Wilmington fell behind 7-0 in the first half. Hannah Gratsch and Rachel Brown scored goals for Wilmington to make it 7-2 then Kara Griffith and Kelly Angevine had goals to get WC with 10-4 at halftime.

But the Terriers tallied eight goals to start the second half for a commanding 18-4 advantage.

Brooke Gibbons had the final Wilmington goal of the match.

Becca Petra picked up nine ground balls and was able to force two turnovers for WC. Goalie Megan Wieloch had 13 saves.

Wilmington (1-5) will travel to Earlham College 6:30 p.m. Wednesday March 21 for another competition in the Quaker Bowl series.