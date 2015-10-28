CM youth basketball tryout schedule

The Clinton-Massie youth basketball program will be holding tryouts for boys and girls in grades 4, 5 and 6 for the upcoming Tri-County Youth League season.

At least one parent/guardian must be present before the first tryout session to complete a waiver form in order to tryout. Come to tryouts 15 minutes early to complete the waiver and meet with coaches. Players and parents/guardians should plan to attend all tryouts.

Tryout dates are as follows for each gender and age group.

• 4th Grade Boys Tryouts — Monday, Nov. 9, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Clarksville Gym) and Thursday, Nov. 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Elementary Gym). Coach: Clayton Morgan 937-725-1729

• 4th Grade Girls Tryouts — Wednesday, Nov. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Elementary Gym) and Thursday, Nov. 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Sligo Gym). Coach: Jennifer Pence 937-509-0439

• 5th Grade Boys Tryouts — Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Elementary Gym) and Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Sligo Gym). Coach: Jeremy Lamb 937-725-0022

• 5th Grade Girls Tryouts — Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Clarksville Gym) and Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Elementary Gym). Coach: Tom Warnock 408-209-3519

• 6th Grade Boys Tryouts — Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Clarksville Gym) and Wednesday, Nov. 18, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Elementary Gym). Coach: Brian Conley 937-231-1847

• 6th Grade Girls Tryouts — Monday, Nov. 9, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Clarksville Gym) and Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Elementary Gym). Coach: Tom Warnock 408-209-3519

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2015/10/web1_LOGO-cm-letter1.jpg