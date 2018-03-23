Reds Opening Day festivities March 29

2018 Reds Opening Day – Thursday, March 29

142nd Opening Day in Cincinnati

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party

• The seventh annual Opening Day Block Party kicks off at 11 a.m. on Joe Nuxhall Way, Freedom Way and Walnut Street.

• Admission is free

• New for 2018: The Opening Day Block Party Concert Stage will be located just south of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on Freedom Way – with expanded viewing area and tailgate games on the “Sing the Queen City” event lawn.

• Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Anheuser Busch, Coca-Cola, LaRosa’s, Queen City Sausage, Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine and Skyline Chili.

• Live entertainment from The Naked Karate Girls and DJ ETrayn.

•Additional Block Party partners include St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Rumpke.

• All proceeds benefit the baseball & softball programs at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

• For a street map of the block party and more information, please visit reds.com/BlockParty.

2:10 p.m. – Gates to Great American Ball Park open

• Rally Towels: All fans in attendance will receive Reds rally towels courtesy of Kroger, Cincinnati Bell Fioptics and MSA Sport.

3:30 p.m. – Pregame Ceremonies Begin

• Military Appreciation Ceremony: Five local veterans will be honored on the field during pregame ceremonies in salute to their service and the sacrifice of all who have served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces. Joining the veterans on the field will be U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH).

• American Flag: Over 100 men and women from the Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 will hold a giant 150-foot by 300-foot American flag in the outfield during pregame ceremonies.

• In Memoriam: Prior to the singing of the National Anthem, the Reds will pause to remember the lives of members of the Reds family who passed away during the offseason.

• National Anthem: Singer/songwriter Nicki Bluhm will sing the National Anthem. Ms. Bluhm will be performing at the Taft Theatre on April 17 and has a new record coming out June 1 on Compass Records.

• Flyover: The pregame flyover will be performed by two F-16 Fighting Falcons of the 112th Fighter Squadron “Stingers” from the 180th Fighter Wing Ohio Air National Guard Base in Toledo.

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Olympic freeskier Nick Goepper will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Lawrenceburg, Indiana native won a silver medal in the men’s slopestyle competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. The ball that Nick will throw will be delivered by the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

• Game Ball Delivery: Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis will deliver the official game ball.

• Honorary Captain: Former Reds pitcher Randy Myers, one-third of the famous “Nasty Boys” from the 1990 World Series champions, will serve as the Honorary Captain of the game.

4:10 p.m. – 142nd Opening Day game – Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

• Cincinnati Bell Hometown Hero: Dr. Jay Johannigman will be honored as the Cincinnati Bell Hometown Hero of the game. Dr. Johannigman is a colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve, professor of surgery at the UC College of Medicine and the chief of the Division of Trauma and Critical Care.

• Kroger First Responder: Lockland firefighter Michael Allen will be honored as the Kroger First Responder of the game.

• Toyota Tundra Sweepstakes Ceremony: Eight lucky finalists who entered the second annual Toyota Tundra Sweepstakes will be recognized on the field at the end of the first inning. After a spin of the prize wheel, one of the finalists will win a 2018 Toyota Tundra Double Cab 4×4 truck.

• God Bless America: John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band will perform “God Bless America” during the 7th inning stretch. The Zac Brown Band will be playing a concert a GABP on August 4.

Cincinnati Reds Opening Homestand, March 29–April 3

• Thursday, March 29: Reds vs. Nationals, 4:10 p.m. (Opening Day)

– All fans in attendance will receive Reds rally towels courtesy of Kroger, Cincinnati Bell Fioptics and MSA Sport

• Friday, March 30: – Off Day

• Saturday, March 31: Reds vs. Nationals, 2:10 p.m. (Kids Opening Day)

– 3rd annual Kids Opening Day presented by Frisch’s Big Boy with free Kids Reds Cap to kids 14 and younger

– 2018 Team Calendar to the first 20,000 fans, presented by Kroger

• Sunday, April 1: Reds vs. Nationals, 4:10 p.m.

– 2018 Magnetic Schedule/Car Magnet to the first 20,000 fans, presented by PNC Bank

• Monday, April 2: Reds vs. Cubs, 4:10 p.m. (Findlay Market Game)

– 99th Findlay Market Parade from Noon to 2 p.m.

– 2018 Magnetic Schedule/Car Magnet to the first 20,000 fans, presented by PNC Bank

• Tuesday, April 3: Reds vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

– 2018 Magnetic Schedule/Car Magnet to the first 20,000 fans, presented by PNC Bank