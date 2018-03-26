Falcons pick up first win of season 4-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Hillsboro 4-1 Monday in a non-league match on the CMHS courts.

The Falcons are now 1-1 on the year.

“There were a lot of hard-fought matches, especially (Zach) Hammonds three-set loss,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “The whole team played really well and I feel we are improving daily.”

Clayton Amburgy won at first singles, 6-4, 6-3. Aaron Faucett was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at third singles. It was his first career victory.

SUMMARY

March 26 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Hillsboro 1

Singles

— Clayton Amburgy defeated Gunderman 6-4, 6-3

— Zach Hammonds was defeated by Gilliland 6-4, 0-6, 4-6

— Aaron Faucett defeated Snapp 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

— Drew Keller, Jason Martin defeated A. Pendell, Devon 6-4, 7-5

— Cadon McKay, Leo Lentsch won by forfeit

