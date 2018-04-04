Sabo kicks off Reds’ HOF bobblehead series

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore continues its collectible bobblehead series in 2018 with a lineup of six Reds Hall of Famers.

The first bobblehead in the series is Chris Sabo, the 1988 Rookie of the Year and Reds Hall of Fame Class of 2010.

Sabo played for the Reds from 1988 to 1993 and again in 1996 and became a fan favorite for his hard-nosed style of play as well as his trademark goggles. The three-time All-Star hit .270 for the Reds with 812 career hits and 116 stolen bases. He also played a key role in the sweep of the Oakland A’s in the 1990 World Series.

The Chris Sabo bobbleheads are free with regular-price admission to the Reds Hall of Fame (or Great American Ball Park tour) beginning 10 a.m. Friday and will be available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of April, while supplies last.

Only 6,000 bobbleheads have been produced and there is a limit of one bobblehead per visitor per day.

The bobblehead series continues through September with a different Reds Hall of Famer available each month:

• April: Chris Sabo

• May: Ernie Lombardi

• June: Johnny Vander Meer

• July: Adam Dunn

• August: Tom Browning

• September: Johnny Bench

Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, and $6 for active military/veterans. Children four and younger are free.

The best way to ensure a bobblehead is to join the museum as a member. To become a member, please visit redsmuseum.org for more information or call 513-765-7926.

