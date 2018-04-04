Massie splits Tuesday twinbill in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Clinton-Massie pitching struck out 28 batters but the Lady Falcons split two games Tuesday in Tennessee.

Lindsey Carter fanned 15 and pitched a two-hitter as Clinton-Massie defeated Our Lady of Mercy (N.Y.) 7-1. Taylor Florea struck out 13 but Vancleave, Miss. defeated CMHS 3-1.

“Lindsey pitched a great game,” CM coach Andy Lauer said. “She did a greast job of locating her pitches. I’ve been pleased with Lindsey’s performance on the mound so far this season.”

Carter also drove in four runs. Victoria Sivert and Kelsey Carter both homered in the first inning.

In the second game, the Lady Falcons were unable to capitalize on their offensive opportunities.

“This was a game a game I had been scouting for a couple weeks,” Lauer said. “I knew we were facing a quality opponent. They came into this game 14-3 having started their season in February.

“We had a few opportunities to win this game. We just couldn’t get that timely hit to push the run we needed across the plate. We had runners in position but I have to give their pitcher credit. She dug deep when she needed to and struck out the side when we had a runner on third with no outs.

“I told my girls this will be a game that we will remember when we get deep in the season. This game will make us a better team.”

Natalie Lay had two hits, including a fourth inning homerun.

SUMMARY

April 3 2018

@Pigeon Forge, Tenn

Game 1

Clinton-Massie 7 Our Lady of Mercy (NY) 1

LM 100-000-0…..1

CM 230-200-x…..7

(7) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sivert 3-3-1-1 K. Carter 4-1-1-2 L. Carter 4-0-2-4 Lay 3-0-0-0 Clayborn 3-0-1-0 Carruthers 2-0-0-0 Amberger 3-0-0-0 Miller 1-1-0-0 Fisher 1-0-0-0 Anderson 3-2-2-0

HR: Sivert, K. Carter

SAC: Carruthers

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

L. Carter (W) 7-2-1-1-2-15

——-

Game 2

Vancleave Miss 3 Clinton-Massie 2

V 002-000-1…..3

C 000-100-1…..1

(1) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sivert 4-0-1-1 K. Carter 3-0-0-0 L. Carter 4-0-1-0 Lay 3-1-2-1 Clayborn 3-0-1-0 Carruthers 3-0-0-0 Amberger 2-0-0-0 Miller 2-1-1-0 Anderson 3-0-0-0.

2B: Miller

3B: Lay

HR: Lay

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Florea (L) 7-4-3-2-3-13

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-cm-letter.jpg