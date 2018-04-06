WHS boys 1st, girls 2nd in tri at LMHS

MORROW – Led by Ryland Bowman, the Wilmington High School boys track and field team defeated Little Miami and Kings Thursday in a tri-meet at LMHS.

On the girls side, Little Miami took first with 77 points while WHS was second with 65. Kings was third with 33 points.

Team scores for the boys were Wilmington 90, Little Miami 62 and Kings 23.

For the WHS boys, Ryland Bowman was a big contributor to the victory with a trio of individual event win. Bowman won the long jump (19-8), the 100-meter dash (10.7) and the 200-meter dash (23.7). Bowman also was second in the 400-meter dash in 56.1 seconds.

Zachary Bradshaw won a pair of events, the 110-meter hurdles (17.4) and the 300-meter hurdles (43.2).

Also for the Hurricane, Dorian Taylor won the high jump (5-6), Brad Heys won the 1,600-meter run (4:45.6) and Tyler Parks claimed first in the 3,200-meter run (11:09.3). Taylor also was second in the 200-meter dash (23.9).

WHS took first in three of the four relays – the 4×400 (3:45.6), the 4×200 (1:36.8) and the 4×100 (46.8). Wilmington was second in the 4×800 relay (9:03.3)

Other scorers for the Hurricane boys, Derek Davis fourth in the shot put (32-10) and discus (99-5), Kendal France second in the long jump (18-3.5) and third in the 400 (56.1), Gus McCarty second in the pole vault (12-0), Mason McIntosh fourth in pole vault (10-0), DeAunte Singleton second in 110 hurdles (18.7) and third in the 300 hurdles (45.3), Grant Mayer third in the 100 dash (11.6), Parker Gunkel fourth in 100 dash (11.6) and third in the 200 (24.2), Joshua Andrews third in the 800 (2:15.6) and Jeff Burton fourth in 200 (24.5).

For the Lady Hurricane, event winners were Lauren Heard in the shot put (32-1), Aaliyah Huff in the discus (84-3), Katie Lambcke in the pole vault (8-6), Jordan Snarr in the high jump (4-8).

Heard also was second in the discus (82-9) while Lambcke was third in the high jump (4-4). Snarr was runnerup in the 100-meter hurdles (19.7).

WHS also won three of the four relays. The 4×800-meter relay team (11:12.4) of Petra Bray, Josie Nichols, Sami McCord and Sophie Burt, the 4×200-meter (2:00.8) team of Rhianna Madden, Sylena Baltazar, Autumn Housh and Hannah Joeckel, and the 4×100-meter team (56.1) of Anna Borton, Baltazar, Housh and Madden.

Other scorers for the WHS girls were Cayleigh Vance fourth in the shot put (24-8) and fourth in the discus (76-0), Sadie Bowman fourth in the long jump (13-6), Bray third in the pole vault (7-0), Emilee Pham fourth in the pole vault (6-6), Joeckel second in the high jump (4-4) and fourth in the 200 (29.3), Borton third in the 100-meter dash (13.8), McCord third in the 400-meter dash (68.0), Nichols third in the 800 (2:51.8), Shannon O’Boyle fourth in the 3,200-meter run (14:23.1) and Housh third in the 300 hurdles (53.9).

The Wilmington 4×400-meter relay team of Housh, Nichols, Baltazar and Madden ran 4:43.8 and finished second.