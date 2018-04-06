Lions, Flamm handcuff Hurricane on baseball diamond 10-2

NEW RICHMOND – Lane Flamm handcuffed the Wilmington offense in a 10-2 New Richmond win Friday in SBAAC baseball action at the NR diamond.

Flamm, who is headed to Xavier, pitched a complete game three-hitter and struck out eight.

“I was proud of the way we battled,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “We got up 2-0 and were aggressive. Our kids came out swinging. Unfortunately, the following inning we allowed seven runs on four hits. Only two runs were earned.”

Alex Meyer started on the mound for WHS and was tagged with the loss. He struck out four and walked two in two innings. Jordan Tackett went the next four innings, allowing three earned runs.

Jake Vaughan, Jason Wilson and Kyler Reed recorded the only three hits for the ‘Cane. Wilson along with Tackett and Ben McAllister all recorded walks.

James noted solid defensive plays by Reed and Vaughan as well as his pitchers throwing strikes.

“Unfortunately it was the easy plays that hurt us, again,” he said.

