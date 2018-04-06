East Clinton dominates Georgetown in 18-2 win

LEES CREEK – East Clinton collected 14 hits and 11 bases on balls in an 18-2 win over Georgetown Friday in SBAAC National Division softball action on the EC diamond.

East Clinton evens its National Division mark at 1-1. The Lady Astros are 4-1 overall.

Miranda Beener drove in four teammates from the 9-spot in the batting order. Marah Dunn had three RBI on a couple of hits. Kayla Hall scored three times.

SUMMARY

April 6 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 18 Georgetown 2

G 200-00…..2-2-2

E 360-9x…..18-14-1

(2) GEORGETOWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Barnes 3-0-0-0 Seicla 3-1-0-0 Keplinger 3-1-0-0 Graham 3-0-0-0 Bridges 2-0-1-2 Slack 2-0-1-0 Grant 2-0-0-0 Cluxton 1-0-0-0 Bridges 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 21-2-2-2

(18) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Stoops 4-2-2-0 Smith 1-2-1-0 Talbott 1-1-0-0 Campbell 1-3-0-0 Boggs 3-2-2-2 Durbin 4-2-2-2 Hall 3-3-2-1 Dunn 2-2-2-3 Christian 3-1-1-1 Beener 4-0-2-4. TOTALS 26-18-14-13

2B: Hall, Dunn, Beener

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Georgetown

Seicla (L) 5-14-18-x-11-2

East Clinton

Christian (W) 5-2-2-x-1-1

Alyssa Stoops http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_ec_alyssastoopsGeoME.jpg Alyssa Stoops Miranda Beener http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_ec_beenerhit1GeoME.jpg Miranda Beener Jericka Boggs http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_ec_boggs1GeoME.jpg Jericka Boggs Sierra Christian http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_ec_christianhits2GeoME.jpg Sierra Christian Sierra Christian http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_ec_christianhitsGeoME.jpg Sierra Christian Makayla Smith http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_ec_makaylasmithbuntGeoME.jpg Makayla Smith