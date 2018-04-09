Astros come from behind to defeat Tigers 9-5

LEES CREEK – With a four-run third inning, East Clinton rallied to defeat Bethel-Tate 9-5 Monday in SBAAC National Division softball action at the EC field.

The win puts East Clinton at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. Bethel-Tate is 0-4, 0-4.

Mckenzie Campbell had a bases loaded double in the third to help the Lady Astros rally from a 4-3 deficit.

Campbell picked up the pitching victory. She struck out five and walked one.

SUMMARY

April 9 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 9 Bethel-Tate 5

BT 004.000.1…..5-7-4

EC 034.200.x…..9-7-1

(5) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Ch. Cooper 4-1-2-1 McMullen 2-1-0-0 Stolz 4-0-2-1 Brandenburg 4-0-1-0 G. Smith 4-0-1-1 Herness 3-0-0-0 Ca. Cooper 3-0-0-0 R. Smith 3-1-1-0 Kreiger 2-1-0-0 Manning 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 29-5-7-3

(9) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 3-2-1-0 Smith 4-1-1-0 Campbell 1-0-1-3 Cooper 3-0-0-0 Boggs 4-1-1-0 Durbin 3-0-0-0 Hall 3-2-1-1 Beener 2-1-1-0 Stoops 3-2-1-1. TOTALS 26-9-7-5

2B: BT-Ch. Cooper; EC-Campbell, Boggs

PITCHING IP-H-R-BB-SO

East Clinton

Campbell (W) 7-7-5-1-5