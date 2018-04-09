Norris pitches Astros to 3-0 SBAAC mark

LEES CREEK – Brandon Norris scattered five hits and East Clinton defeated Bethel-Tate 5-1 Monday in an SBAAC National Division game on the EC diamond.

The win puts the Astros at 3-0 in division play and 3-2 overall.

“We played very well,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We were aggressive on the base paths and put pressure on the defense. At the plate, we came out aggressive and put the ball in play.”

Norris struck out just one in the victory.

“Brandon threw an amazing game,” said Carey. “He worked ahead and let his defense work.”

Dylan Michael scored three runs. Zach Mitchell had two hits and scored twice.

SUMMARY

April 9 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 5 Bethel-Tate 1

BT 000.010.0…..1-5-5

EC 201.020.x…..5-7-4

(1) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Reinert 3-1-1-0 Kaylor 3-0-1-0 Whisman 4-0-0-0 Kilgore 4-0-1-1 Clements 3-0-1-0 Price 3-0-0-0 Burke 1-0-0-0 Baker 3-0-1-0 White 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-1-5-1

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-2-2-0 Michael 3-3-1-0 Smith 3-0-0-0 Arellano 3-0-1-1 M. Mitchell 3-0-1-0 Hall 2-0-0-0 Norris 3-0-1-0 Vadness 3-0-1-0 Burkitt 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-5-7-1

SB: EC-Hall, Michael, Z. Mitchell 2

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Bethel-Tate

Kaylor (L) 6-7-5-3-2-8

East Clinton

Norris (W) 7-5-1-1-4-1